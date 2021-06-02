Maurice J. Sullivan scholarship awardee, Royce Daniel Ilaga (left) of Waipahu High School, and Joanna L. Sullivan Scholarship awardee, Caitlin R. Baclay (right) of Lahainaluna High School on Maui. Courtesy photos.

Hawaiʻi Rotary Youth Foundation awarded scholarships to 52 high school seniors for the 2021 scholarship season. 50 students received $5,000 scholarships each and two students received $10,000 scholarships each. Caitlin R. Baclay from Lahainaluna High School was selected as the recipient of the Joanna L. Sullivan Scholarship – one of the two $10,000 scholarship awards from HRYF.

Hawaiʻi Rotary Youth Foundation, founded in 1976 by Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan, was created to help Hawaiʻi’s high school graduates realize their potential through education. Sullivan had a strong desire to serve the community and held the position of Rotary District Governor in Hawaiʻi during the 1976-1977 year. He felt that an organization like HRYF could help teach young people about America’s free enterprise system and fill a need in the community.



Since its incorporation, HRYF has awarded over 1,800 scholarships with a total value of over $6,750,000. This year 52 Hawaiʻi high school seniors were awarded scholarships; 50 students received scholarships for $5,000 each. These scholarships are supported by Rotarians, rotary clubs, community-minded individuals and Hawaiʻi Rotary Youth Foundation Investments. Students are selected by local Rotary clubs throughout Hawaiʻi. HRYF scholarships are open to all Hawaiʻi high school seniors who will be attending an accredited four-year college locally or on the mainland United States, with each awarded scholarship being $5,000.

Each year two outstanding students are selected for $10,000 scholarships awarded in honor of Maurice J. Sullivan and his wife Joanna L. Sullivan. This year the Maurice J. Sullivan scholarship was awarded to Royce Daniel Ilaga from Waipahu High School, Hawaiʻi and the Joanna L. Sullivan Scholarship was awarded to Caitlin R. Baclay from Lahainaluna High School, Maui.

“Every year we are honored to be able to help our local students with their education and grateful to our supporters who make that possible, but this last year especially we are proud of our students for facing the challenges 2020 had to offer and grateful to those who donated to allow us to provide scholarships to these resilient graduates,” said Geoff Horvath, President of HRYF.

Applications for the 2022 scholarship season will begins on November 2021. Each applicant must be sponsored by a local Rotary club. Criteria for selection are based on scholastic and academic achievement, personal involvement on campus, community activities, any employment experience and passion for continuing their education.