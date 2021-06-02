Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 02, 2021

June 2, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio...
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.9 feet 10:08 AM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 01:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 09:34 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 05:00 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 11:28 AM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 03:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current four to five foot, 10 to 14 second band 320-330 degree northwest swell moving around the islands is peaking north and west facing shore morning surf at above normal heights for early June. This swell will fall through late week with near flat north and west coast surf expected by Friday. 


Very small, long period southerly swells will maintain slightly below normal surf along southern exposures through the day. South shore surf may slightly pick up late in the week or this weekend with the arrival of a couple of overlapping slightly larger, long period south- southwest swells. 


East shore chop/surf may also pick up a touch as trades over and upstream of the state strengthen to more persistent fresh magnitudes late this week and into next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Preliminary Data: 5,863 Passengers Arriving Daily to Kahului, Maui  2Memorial Fund Set up for Family of Maui Teen, Kahiau Hill  3Deadly Memorial Weekend Crash Claims Life of Maui Teen  4Introducing the “The Morning KISS with Ed Kanoi & Brandee” on Maui  5June 1, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 56 Cases  6May 31, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 30 Cases