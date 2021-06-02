Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.9 feet 10:08 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 01:59 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 09:34 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 05:00 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 11:28 AM HST. Low 0.9 feet 03:57 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current four to five foot, 10 to 14 second band 320-330 degree northwest swell moving around the islands is peaking north and west facing shore morning surf at above normal heights for early June. This swell will fall through late week with near flat north and west coast surf expected by Friday.

Very small, long period southerly swells will maintain slightly below normal surf along southern exposures through the day. South shore surf may slightly pick up late in the week or this weekend with the arrival of a couple of overlapping slightly larger, long period south- southwest swells.

East shore chop/surf may also pick up a touch as trades over and upstream of the state strengthen to more persistent fresh magnitudes late this week and into next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.