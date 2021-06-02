Maui Surf Forecast for June 02, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current four to five foot, 10 to 14 second band 320-330 degree northwest swell moving around the islands is peaking north and west facing shore morning surf at above normal heights for early June. This swell will fall through late week with near flat north and west coast surf expected by Friday.
Very small, long period southerly swells will maintain slightly below normal surf along southern exposures through the day. South shore surf may slightly pick up late in the week or this weekend with the arrival of a couple of overlapping slightly larger, long period south- southwest swells.
East shore chop/surf may also pick up a touch as trades over and upstream of the state strengthen to more persistent fresh magnitudes late this week and into next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com