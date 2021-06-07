Maui News

Fathers Celebrated at Maui Family Support Services' 14th Annual Event on June 12

June 7, 2021
The 14th Annual Celebration of Fathers event, Hoʻolauleʻa o nā Mākuakāne, will be held June 12 at the Baldwin High School parking lot in Wailuku. Flyer courtesy: Maui Family Support Services

Maui Family Support Services will host its 14th Annual Celebration of Fathers event, Hoʻolauleʻa o nā Mākuakāne, at the Baldwin High School parking lot in Wailuku on June 12, from 9 am to noon.

The free event will celebrate the important role fathers and male caregivers provide to keiki and the community.  

This year, the event will be a drive-thru held at the Baldwin High School parking lot, off of Kaʻahumanu Avenue. The event will include a Proclamation by Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino, giveaways for families and keiki, information about community resources, prizes and more.

The event is sponsored by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, the County of Maui and the State Commission on Fatherhood. 

