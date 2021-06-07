PC: Maui Police Department

A motorcyclist was critically injured in an evening crash on North Kīhei Road on Sunday night when the operator collided into the side of a pick-up truck that was backing into the southbound lane of travel.

The accident was reported at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021, about 2.4 miles south of the Honoapiʻilani Highway intersection.

According to police reports, the collision occurred as a black 2007 Nissan Frontier pick-up truck was backing into the south bound lane of North Kīhei Road and was struck on its right side by a red 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling south.

Following the initial collision, the Nissan Frontier was the pushed back onto the shoulder of the roadway where it collided into the front of a tan 1995 Chevrolet van, that was parked unattended, according to police.

As a result of the crash, the operator of the motorcycle, a 63-year-old Kīhei man, was ejected onto the roadway. He was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room, where he remained, with critical life-threatening injuries at last report.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The operator of the Nissan Frontier, a 63-year-old Makawao man, did not report any injuries; however, the front seat passenger, a 56-year-old Wailuku man, suffered non- life-threatening injuries.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol are pending as the investigation is ongoing.