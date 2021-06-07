Michael Kitagawachi. PC: Hawaiʻi Police Department.

Hawai’i Island police are seeking the public’s help with information on the whereabouts of a Kailua-Kona man whose one-man canoe was found unmanned approximately one mile offshore of Honaunau Bay on Saturday.

The man’s 15-foot teal colored canoe was identified as belonging to 66-year old Michael Kitagawachi of Kailua-Kona.

Kitagawachi is reported to have left his residence earlier that morning and normally returns home by 8:30 a.m. Police say he was reported to be in good health when he left, and no foul play is suspected at this time.

The Hawai’i Fire Department and Coast Guard were contacted and began making area checks in the ocean and the immediate coast line over the weekend.

Kitagawachi is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with white shaggy long hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a white colored rash guard shirt and black board shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Officer Krimsen Abilla at 808-326-4646, ext. 253.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.