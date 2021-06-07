A one-hour video, “Wedding Flowers & Plants from Hawai’i,” will air on Kaua’i’s cable TV and online. Photo Courtesy: Hawai’i Floriculture and Nursery Association

The non-profit Hawaiʻi Floriculture and Nursery Association is presenting a one-hour video, “Wedding Flowers & Plants from Hawaiʻi,” which will begin airing tonight on Kauaʻi’s cable TV and will be available to watch online.

The educational video, which also will be available at a later date on Maui cable TV, features presentations by floral designers who demonstrate how to use Hawaiʻi grown flowers, foliage and plants to create stunning floral designs.

The focus is on weddings, but many of the techniques apply to floral designs for any occasion. The video includes presentations by Hitomi Gilliam, AIFD, and eight others, as well as representatives from the main Hawaiian islands.

The video also highlights nursery tours and photos of winning floral designs from a contest with more than 100 entries.

There are environmental benefits to using locally grown flowers and plants. It reduces the demand for imports, which can bring invasive species to Hawaiʻi. Transporting less imports creates less carbon dioxide emissions that add to the climate crisis.

“Buy Local It Matters” is the slogan for a campaign by the State of Hawaiʻi, designed to remind people to purchase Hawaiʻi grown products and support the many small and family-run businesses that comprise the local floriculture industry.

The “Wedding Flowers & Plants from Hawaii” video will be shown on Hōʻike Kauaʻi Community Television on Spectrum Cable Channel 54. It also will be available to watch online, beginning tonight, at Hōʻike’s On Demand page. Click on “Hoʻike Live Playlist” and then “Hoʻike Live Stream B”.

TV Schedule: