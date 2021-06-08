Mahi Pono is hosting a Watermelon Harvest event June 26 with proceeds helping children with special needs in Maui County. Photo Courtesy: Mahi Pono

Maui farming company Mahi Pono will host its first Watermelon Harvest drive-thru event to benefit Imua Family Services on Saturday, June 26 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Sales of Maui-grown watermelons and other produce will help children with special needs in Maui County.

Enter the drive-thru from Imua Discovery Garden’s main entrance on Koeli Street. Here’s what to expect:

Station #1: Vistors will receive a special Watermelon Harvest treat – great for the keiki.

Station #2: Pick up pre-ordered watermelons to enjoy at home.

Station #3: Pick-up of pre-ordered product boxes featuring farm-fresh produce. Additional products available at this station will include Maui-grown 5-pound papaya boxes and Maui Harvest raw honey.

Online pre-orders of watermelons, produce and other products are highly encouraged at pulehunuifarmmarket.com. A limited supply of these items will also be available for purchase at the event.

To register in advance, scan the QR Code below. For more information: [email protected].