First Maui Pono Watermelon Harvest To Benefit Imua Family Services
June 8, 2021, 10:28 AM HST
Maui farming company Mahi Pono will host its first Watermelon Harvest drive-thru event to benefit Imua Family Services on Saturday, June 26 from 9 am to 3 pm.
Sales of Maui-grown watermelons and other produce will help children with special needs in Maui County.
Enter the drive-thru from Imua Discovery Garden’s main entrance on Koeli Street. Here’s what to expect:
- Station #1: Vistors will receive a special Watermelon Harvest treat – great for the keiki.
- Station #2: Pick up pre-ordered watermelons to enjoy at home.
- Station #3: Pick-up of pre-ordered product boxes featuring farm-fresh produce. Additional products available at this station will include Maui-grown 5-pound papaya boxes and Maui Harvest raw honey.
Online pre-orders of watermelons, produce and other products are highly encouraged at pulehunuifarmmarket.com. A limited supply of these items will also be available for purchase at the event.
To register in advance, scan the QR Code below. For more information: [email protected].
