Satoki Yamamoto Track at War Memorial Stadium. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

Residents who enjoy exercise at the Satoki Yamamoto Track at War Memorial Stadium will have more time to walk or jog there beginning Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

As of June 15, the track will be open for running and walking from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Currently, the track is open to the general public from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Tara Sabado, Wailuku District Supervisor, at [email protected] or (808) 270-7979. For general Parks & Recreation information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.