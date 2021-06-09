Image courtesy of Montage Kapalua Bay and Kapalua Wine & Food Festival.

The 40th Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival is underway this week in a modified format with intimate events throughout the resort. There are still some seats available for two memorable events at Montage Kapalua Bay this week, both featuring premium champagnes from the house of Laurent-Perrier.

Thursday, June 10, Montage Kapalua Bay

Champagne Laurent-Perrier and Haleakalā Creamery Pairing Seminar

Sunset Room

2 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

20 seats per event

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Join this panel session with Naomi Smith, Western Regional Manager for Champagne Laurent-Perrier, and longtime cheese instructor Rebecca Woodburn-Rist who will take you through a delicious pairing seminar with the cheeses of Haleakalā Creamery Maui’s goat farm creamery. The event will explore the world of champagne and cheese pairing through four expertly paired champagne and cheese combinations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

$135 per person; (808) 662-6699.

Reservation links:

2 p.m. – https://kwff-jun10-2pm.eventbrite.com

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

4 p.m. – https://kwff-jun10-4pm.eventbrite.com

6 p.m. – https://kwff-june10-6pm.eventbrite.com

Saturday, June 12th, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., (12 Seats)

Al Fresco Champagne Lunch at Montage Kapalua Bay Cliff House

Panoramic views of the Pacific and the ocean breeze set the mood for an incredible epicurean journey. At Cliff House, Naomi Smith, Western Regional Manager of Champagne Laurent-Perrier, and the talented culinary team at the Montage Kapalua Bay led by Executive Chef, Eric Faivre prepares an al fresco luncheon. Explore five Laurent-Perrier Champagnes including an exclusive vertical of the prestige cuvée of the house Grand Siecle.

Image courtesy of Montage Kapalua Bay and Kapalua Wine & Food Festival.

A five-course lunch menu with Laurent-Perrier Champagnes ends this year’s Kapalua Wine & Food Festival featuring:

TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA EN COCOTTE : salmon tartar, kaluga caviar, crème fraîche

: salmon tartar, kaluga caviar, crème fraîche SMOKED KAMPACHI TARTINE : mascarpone, sweet & sour onion, dried cherry tomato

: mascarpone, sweet & sour onion, dried cherry tomato DUCK BREAST DE PROVENCE & CREPINETTE : purees mosaic (red cabbage, soubise, squash, spinach)

: purees mosaic (red cabbage, soubise, squash, spinach) OXTAIL PITHIVIER : creamed chard, caramelized onion marmalade

: creamed chard, caramelized onion marmalade A COMPOSITION OF CHEESE :sourdough rye

:sourdough rye KULA RUM CANELE: aerated chevre, pistachio butter, pinot gastrique

$250 per person. For more information, please call (808) 662-6699.



Reservation link:

https://kwff-jun12.eventbrite.com