Maui News
Police Investigate Windsurfer Death at Kanahā Beach, Maui
June 9, 2021, 5:29 PM HST
A
A
A
Maui police are investigating the death of a windsurfer who was found unresponsive at Kanahā Beach Park on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported at 12:37 p.m. on June 9, 2021.
Upon police arrival, life-saving measures were being performed by Ocean Safety officers until medic personnel arrived and determined the victim to be deceased.
Police say a preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play, and the case is currently classified as an unattended death.
The victim’s identity is currently unknown at this time, and an autopsy has been scheduled.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (3)
Trending Now
1Lunar Eclipse Helps Locate 3 Near-Earth Asteroids 2Maui Home Prices Soar Over Historic $1 Million Mark in May, Up 30% from Year Ago 3BREAKING: Butane Honey Oil Lab on Maui Dismantled by DEA Clandestine Laboratory Team 4Restaurants Can Increase Capacity When Hawai‘i Vaccine Rate Reaches 60% 5Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Search of Hawai‘i Made Brands 6First Mahi Pono Watermelon Harvest To Benefit Imua Family Services