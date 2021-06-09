Maui News

Police Investigate Windsurfer Death at Kanahā Beach, Maui

June 9, 2021, 5:29 PM HST
Kanahā file photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui police are investigating the death of a windsurfer who was found unresponsive at Kanahā Beach Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 12:37 p.m. on June 9, 2021.

Upon police arrival, life-saving measures were being performed by Ocean Safety officers until medic personnel arrived and determined the victim to be deceased.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play, and the case is currently classified as an unattended death.

The victim’s identity is currently unknown at this time, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing.

