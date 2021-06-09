A Utah woman is the latest individual arrested on Maui for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.

Police say 40-year-old Sherri Hamann was arrested on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. According to police reports, Hamann had been traveling from Utah to Oʻahu with a connecting inter-island flight from Maui to Oʻahu. Upon arrival to Maui, she failed to make the connecting flight to Oʻahu.

Police say she did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Hamann was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident and remained in custody at last report with bail set at $2,000.