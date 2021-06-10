Maui Now graphic.

The Department of Liquor Control offers its certification exam and class on June 18 and 24 in Kahului. The exam and class are being offered for first-time employees of liquor establishments who are required to obtain the card to be employed and for those whose certification cards expired prior to March 1, 2020.

Seating is limited to 35 individuals. Those requesting to take the class and exam are required to make an appointment by calling Deputy Director Jarrett Kahoʻohanohano at (808) 243-7485 on the following dates and times.

To reserve a seat for:

June 18, 2021 – Please call on June 16 between 8-9 a.m.

June 24, 2021 – Please call on June 21 between 8-9 a.m.

No messages please. There will be no walk-in appointments for the exam. Applicants will be informed of the exam site after confirming an appointment.

Applicants need to have a valid ID and two sharpened pencils with an eraser at the time of check-in. The exam costs $10. Payment is by cash only. Face masks are required and physical distancing of at least 6 feet is required. Face masks with exposed external valves, neck gaiters, bandanas and face shields without a permitted mask underneath are not permitted.

The Department of Liquor Control “employee approved by the director card” is valid for four years from the date of issuance. Cards are renewed by re-examination.

Employee cards that contain an expiration from March 1, 2020, through the end of the emergency period are extended to 90 days after the end of the COVID-19 emergency period.

For more information, visit the department’s webpage and go to Liquor Control and Certification Exam.