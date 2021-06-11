Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Olowalu (night work) : Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 15.2 and 16.6, Olowalu Village Road and Honoapiʻilani Highway, on Monday evening, June 14 through Friday morning, June 18, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pavement and rumble strip work. Single lane closed in one direction each night.

Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 15.2 and 16.6, Olowalu Village Road and Honoapiʻilani Highway, on Monday evening, June 14 through Friday morning, June 18, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pavement and rumble strip work. Single lane closed in one direction each night. Lahaina : Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, June 15 through Thursday, June 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, June 15 through Thursday, June 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Kapalua to Kahakuloa: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 41.6, Lower Honoapiʻilani Road Kahekili Highway, on Friday, June 11 and Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei : Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.3, N Kīhei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

: Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.3, N Kīhei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work. Kīhei: Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 7.3, Kūlanihākoʻi Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of temporary traffic signal system.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the westbound direction near mile marker 0.1, Main Street and Church Street intersection, on Monday, June 14 through Thursday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility work.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Haʻikū : Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Friday, June 11 and Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Friday, June 11 and Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance. Haʻikū to Hana: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Friday, June 11 and Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Friday, June 11 and Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance. Haʻikū : Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 3.8, Ulalena Loop and Door of Faith Road, on Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, for tree trimming work.

: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 3.8, Ulalena Loop and Door of Faith Road, on Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, for tree trimming work. Haʻikū (24-hour/weekend work) : Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.8 and 3.2, Ulalena Loop and Waipiʻo Road, on Friday, June 11 through Friday, June 18, 24-hours a day, for culvert work.

: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.8 and 3.2, Ulalena Loop and Waipiʻo Road, on Friday, June 11 through Friday, June 18, 24-hours a day, for culvert work. Haʻikū (24/7, weekend work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hāna Highway, on Friday, June 11 through Friday, June 18, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) —

Kahului (weekend/night work): Two-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.9 and 4.8, Haliimaile Road and Haleakalā Highway, on Friday evening, June 11, through Saturday morning, June 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving work. Eastbound lanes will be contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.

Two-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.9 and 4.8, Haliimaile Road and Haleakalā Highway, on Friday evening, June 11, through Saturday morning, June 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving work. Eastbound lanes will be contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction. Kahului (night work): Two-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 7.2 and 7.8, Makawao Ave.and Haleakalā Highway, on Tuesday evening, June 15, through Friday morning, June 18, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. Lanes in one direction will be completely closed each night while lanes on the opposite side are contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.

— Kula Highway (Route 37)—