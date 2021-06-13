Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife will begin issuing hunting licenses and stamps starting June 15, 2021 for the upcoming hunting season. The new season opens from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

DOFAW offices have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hunters can purchase licenses and stamps online by credit card. Individuals without internet access or needing other purchasing options can contact island-specific DOFAW offices by phone. A valid license is required for hunting on public and private lands.

For additional information please call your local DOFAW office at the following phone numbers:

Kaua‘i: (808) 274-3433

O‘ahu: (808) 587-0166

Maui: (808) 984-8100

Moloka‘i: (808) 553-1745

Lana‘i: (808) 565-7916

Hilo: (808) 974-4221

Kamuela: (808) 887-6063

The statewide DOFAW administration office in Honolulu can be reached at 808-587-0166.