“Olivine Pools” PC: MFD file photo 1.23.17

Maui rescue fire crews were called to an ocean rescue incident along the “Olivine Pools” area of the Kahekili Highway, north of Kahakuloa on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 1:04 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Fire officials say a 10-year-old boy fell into the water while hiking with his mother along the rocky shoreline. His 40-year-old mother and a bystander entered the water in an attempt to assist the boy.

According to department reports, the boy and the bystander were able to exit the water; however the mother of the boy was unable to get out on her own, and a rescue flotation device was thrown to her.

Fire officials say the woman held onto the float, but was pulled away from shore by currents and waves as much as 100 yards out. The Fire Department’s Jet Ski 11 from DT Fleming Beach arrived on scene to assist, as well as crews from Rescue 10 aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter.

The woman was air lifted from the water along with crews from Rescue 10, and was returned to shore where she was evaluated and released by medics on scene.

Ocean and weather conditions on scene included strong trade winds that created a 4-6 foot wind swell.

Other crews responding to the scene included Engine 11 out of Nāpili, Ladder 3 from Lahaina, the US Coast Guard, and American Medical Response Medic 5. Crews left the scene at 1:54 p.m.