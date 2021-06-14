Hawai’i Island police are investigating an officer Involved shooting that occurred in the South Hilo District Sunday night.

Patrol officers responded to a 7:10 p.m. call of a physical domestic incident at a residence on Mokuhonua Lane in Hilo. Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the occupants of the residence. Police say a man then came out of the rear of the home with a semi-automatic rifle and opened fire on the officers at the scene.

One officer, a 13-year veteran of the department, reportedly returned fire and struck the suspect several times. Police have since identified the suspect as 34-year-old Ryan Y. Santos of Hilo, and say he died at the scene.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section are continuing

A criminal and standard internal investigation are underway. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice in this type of incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigations Section at 808-961-2386 or via email at [email protected] Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.