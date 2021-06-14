Wade Ebersole, new COO at Maui Health.

Maui Health today announced the appointment of its new chief operating officer, Wade Ebersole, who fills the spot vacated by Debbie Walsh several months ago. Wade and his family are relocating to Maui and he will begin his new role Monday July 12, 2021.

The chief operating officer is responsible for managing operations throughout the Maui Health system and assist in improving the quality and service experience.

“Wade brings extensive experience as a collaborative, engaging health care executive helping complex, integrated health care organizations reach their full potential in patient experience, clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, and financial stability,” according to a spokesperson with Maui Health.

Previously, Ebersole served as the chief administrative officer at Denver Health where he partnered with internal and external stakeholders to ensure that high-quality, safe services were delivered. He also served as Denver Health’s interim chief operating officer and the associate chief operating officer where he was instrumental in advancing operations and developing and expanding clinical programs and services. Earlier in his career, he was an executive with the VA San Diego Healthcare System, and he completed his administrative residency at UPMC’s Hillman Cancer Center.

“My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Maui community and the Maui Health team. I am eager to learn more about the important health care needs for Maui residents, and pledge to do whatever I can to ensure we fulfill those needs with compassion and expert, quality care,” said Ebersole, “I am honored to be a part of the Maui Health team and working collaboratively to serve our community will be my highest priority.”

Reporting to the CEO, Ebersole’s responsibilities at Maui Health will include providing oversight and guidance to several departments including, imaging, rehabilitation, heart, brain and vascular center, environmental services, security, case management/social work, quality, lab, and other vital services.

“Maui Health and the community of Maui are fortunate to have a compassionate, experienced leader join our team. In addition to his extensive knowledge on health care operations and in growing clinical programs, he understands the importance of community, of family, and the collaborative efforts necessary to bring the highest quality of services to our Maui community,” said Mike Rembis, Maui Health CEO.

Ebersole earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Goshen College, and a Master of Health Administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He also received formal Lean Six Sigma training from Purdue University and serves as a member of the Joint Commission Suicide Reduction Expert Panel. He also holds the distinction as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

In his free time, Ebersole enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons, scuba diving, hiking, and traveling abroad.