Council Chair Alice L. Lee today announced a new survey to gather feedback from residents and businesses on broadband connectivity issues.

The survey was developed by the Broadband Hui, a statewide consortium of business, organizations, educational institutions and government agencies working toward digital equity.

“Digital communication tools have never been more crucial to the way we work, learn, and live our daily lives,” said Lee, who holds the council seat for the Wailuku-Waihe‘e-Waikapū residency area. “Unfortunately, not everyone in our community has the same access to digital tools and services, and this inequality must be addressed.”

Lee said the survey will collect important data to help improve broadband and internet connectivity for residents and businesses, particularly those in rural and socio-economically disadvantaged areas. The survey will also help address specific challenges faced by keiki, kupuna, persons with disabilities, and others who may need additional support to get and stay connected.

“Even this quick and easy survey requires a certain amount of access,” said Lee. “So we encourage everyone who can take the survey do so, and then help someone you know do the same.”

The link to the State of Broadband survey is here: https://tinyurl.com/MauiCountyBroadband

Additional community resources related to COVID-19, including information on the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program for low-income households, can be found here.