Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:38 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 06:38 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 02:26 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 05:26 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 11:25 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small north swell will decrease tonight and Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Wednesday, then rise slowly and approach High Surf Advisory levels over the weekend. Trade winds upstream of the islands will produce small and choppy surf along east facing shores through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WNW less than 5mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1One Case of “Delta” Variant Detected in Hawai‘i by State Lab  2California Man Found Unresponsive During Snorkeling Trip Off Maui  3Woman Airlifted from “Olivine Pools” on Maui During Ocean Rescue  4Cockfighting Investigation on Moloka‘i Nets Two Arrests  5Hilo Man Dies During Exchange of Gunfire with Police  6Five Maui County Students Receive Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarships