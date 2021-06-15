Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:38 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 06:38 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 02:26 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 05:26 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 11:25 AM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small north swell will decrease tonight and Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Wednesday, then rise slowly and approach High Surf Advisory levels over the weekend. Trade winds upstream of the islands will produce small and choppy surf along east facing shores through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WNW less than 5mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.