Renner Chumley. PC: ʻOhana Chumley

Renner Chumley. PC: ʻOhana Chumley

A 14-year-old Maui boy is headed to the IMG Junior World Golf Championship in San Diego, California, July 12-16, 2021.

Renner Chumley, a 9th grader at Maui Preparatory Academy, is on the golf, basketball and swimming teams at school, and has been playing golf since he was seven years old.

“I feel honored and excited to represent Maui and I think it’s pretty cool. It’s always been my dream to play in this kind of tournament with some of the best players in my age group in the world,” said Renner in an email communication to Maui Now.

He participated in the Hawaiʻi qualifying event at the Pearl Country Club on Oʻahu earlier this summer, competing against 100 other golfers.

“For the qualification round, Renner played at Pearl Coutry Club on Oʻahu for the first time with a large field of players. As a neighbor island player, it gave him new challenges since he’s never had experience outside Maui. We’re really proud of him and how he stayed composed on the course. It will be an amazing experience for him in July when he goes to the junior world tournament representing the Island of Maui to the world,” said Sisiri Chumley, Renner’s mom.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There will be more than 1,250 participants representing 56 countries and 42 states at the upcoming event on the mainland, which is touted as the largest international event in the world for junior golfers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Chumley won the 13-14 flight for the IMG Junior World Golf Championship qualifier at the state event, with a total score of 162 after a first round score of 78 and a second round of 84, playing from the “tipped out tees.”

He is the only boy from Maui that will advance to San Diego, where he will represent Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf and Maui Preparatory Academy.