Maui News

Training Ship Golden Bear to Visit Lahaina and Lāna‘i, June 20

June 16, 2021, 1:29 PM HST
* Updated June 16, 2:21 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Office of the Mayor has been informed that the Golden Bear, a training ship with the California State University Maritime Academy, will drop anchor off of Lahaina on Sunday morning.

“We want our residents to know the Golden Bear is not a cruise ship,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “I’ve been informed the crew has been at sea for more than two weeks and is entirely COVID-free. Virtually all crew members have been vaccinated and the nine individuals who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to leave the ship.” 

According to Capt. Samuel R. Pecota, the Golden Bear is expected to arrive at 8 a.m. Sunday. The captain said no more than 30 faculty and staff members will go ashore to Lahaina for a day trip and no more than 100 cadets will visit a beach on Lānaʻi for rest and relaxation. The cadets will not visit Lahaina. 

The Golden Bear is en route from California to Hawaiʻi as part of the maritime academy’s merchant mariner program. Cadets are training onboard to get enough sea days to obtain a merchant mariner’s license. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Golden Bear will leave Lahaina at 8 a.m. Monday. The ship last visited Lahaina on June 14, 2018.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Film Industry Reels Up in 2021: John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Guy Fieri, HBO, Hallmark and More 2Interisland Quarantine Ends Today 3Speed Limit Reduced to 35 mph on Pi‘ilani Highway Between Uwapo and Līpoa 4One Case of “Delta” Variant Detected in Hawai‘i by State Lab 5Hale Kaiola Sustainable Housing Community in South Maui to Break Ground This Summer 6Paddlers Rescued from Capsized Outrigger Canoe in Maui Waters