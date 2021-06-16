The Office of the Mayor has been informed that the Golden Bear, a training ship with the California State University Maritime Academy, will drop anchor off of Lahaina on Sunday morning.

“We want our residents to know the Golden Bear is not a cruise ship,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “I’ve been informed the crew has been at sea for more than two weeks and is entirely COVID-free. Virtually all crew members have been vaccinated and the nine individuals who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to leave the ship.”

According to Capt. Samuel R. Pecota, the Golden Bear is expected to arrive at 8 a.m. Sunday. The captain said no more than 30 faculty and staff members will go ashore to Lahaina for a day trip and no more than 100 cadets will visit a beach on Lānaʻi for rest and relaxation. The cadets will not visit Lahaina.

The Golden Bear is en route from California to Hawaiʻi as part of the maritime academy’s merchant mariner program. Cadets are training onboard to get enough sea days to obtain a merchant mariner’s license.

The Golden Bear will leave Lahaina at 8 a.m. Monday. The ship last visited Lahaina on June 14, 2018.