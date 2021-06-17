Josh Tatofi at the Cliff House Montage Kapalua. PC: courtesy.

Maui Nui’s premiere Hawaiian cultural showcase will release its virtual ho‘olaule‘a series June 21-25, 2021 on Facebook LIVE – www.facebook.com/festivalsofaloha. Viewers can tune in at 5:30 p.m. each day that week and enjoy entertainment, food demonstrations, craft how-to’s and hear the stories from communities on Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i and in Hāna.

Filmed during the pandemic, the shows tell stories of resiliency and strength throughout the county, from small businesses to farmers. Funds granted by the County of Maui, Office of Economic Development from FY20-21 budget we’re released for this creative storytelling to take place.

“We thought we were just highlighting our favorite businesses, and when the interviews got started, almost every origin story began with a challenge that needed solving and became the foundation for their work today,” shared Daryl Fujiwara, overall coordinator for the festival. It’s all really inspiring. I can’t wait for you all to learn more about our Maui Nui, from the backbone of our communities, the people.”

Fawn Helekahi and ‘ohana in Hāna, Maui. PC: courtesy.

Festivals of Aloha Hāna • Monday, June 21, 2021

The protraction heads to Hāna in East Maui, where viewers can enjoy performances by Kula Kaiapuni ma Hāna, Fawn Helekahi and ‘ohana, Cj Helekahi, Lahela Park, Ata Pata, Josh Martin, Keoni Darisay, Ian Aquino with Kealaheleikapo Tau‘a and Teresann Makaiwi Tau‘a. Learn to make a lauhala craft and pohole salad with Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata and check out the farmers market open Friday’s from 3:30-5 p.m. Festival organizers gave special thanks to the Hāna-Maui Resort for assisting with the production.

Kanemitsu Hot Bread. PC: courtesy

Festivals of Aloha Molokaʻi • Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Molokaʻi no ka heke! Come along as the crew enjoys a tasting of Anahaki Farms proprietary tea, gathers flowers and make lei at Molokaʻi Plumeria, weaves coconut fronds with Maui Grown 808, and checks in on Hawaiian fashion house Kealopiko Summer 2021 Collection. Also stop informing some Kanemitsu Hot Bread. Featuring music by Pa‘apono, Keaka, Uncle Mango, Taye and Esther, Melia, and Heli Ducaroy Silva.

Festivals of Aloha Maui heads to the kitchen at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua with chef Executive Sous Chef Meredith Maneé and Hawaiian Cultural Advisor Clifford Naeole who talk story and prepare “luau ravioli with he‘e (octopus). PC: courtesy

Festivals of Aloha Maui • Wednesday, June 23, 2021

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Festivals of Aloha Maui heads to the kitchen at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua with chef Executive Sous Chef Meredith Maneé and Hawaiian Cultural Advisor Clifford Naeole who talk story and prepare “luau ravioli with he‘e (octopus), we’ll learn to make headbands out of coconut fronds with U‘i Kahue and Romeo Siatris, make ogo salad with Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata and enjoy music by Cj Helekahi at Lona Ridge and Josh Tatofi at the Cliff House Montage Kapalua.

Makani Tabura. PC: courtesy.

Festivals of Aloha Lānaʻi • Thursday, June 24, 2021

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On Lānaʻi, go sightseeing with local boy Makani Tabura, talk story with Phoenix the owner of Blue Ginger, learn about value-add Lānaʻi honey from Ono Loa Lānaʻi Fine Foods and enjoy music by Kapua Entertainment.

Festivals of Aloha, Aloha Friday • Friday, June 25, 2021

It’s Aloha Friday and there’s special “Hana Hou” performances kicking off with Molokaʻi girl, Keaka Kaiama fresh out of the Hawaiian Music Institute through UH Maui College Moloka‘i Co-hort with kumu Keola Donaghy and featured on their compilation “Awaiāulu ʻIa E Ke Aloha No Molokaʻi,” which you can get now at mele.com. Closing out the virtual Festivals of Aloha is Josh Tatofi.

Festivals of Aloha. PC: courtesy

“Annually Festivals of Aloha take over the months of September and October, celebrating on the islands of Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and in Hāna with ho‘olaule‘a, concerts, royal court processions, parades and Uncle Richard Ho‘opi‘i’s Falsetto Contest. Last year due to COVID the contest and all other in-person events were cancelled, but while we wait to open up, we’re bringing our festival to you, safely on your personal devices,” said Alakai Paleka, a longtime festival host.

Learn to make a lauhala craft and pohole salad with Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata. PC: courtesy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Our 2021 theme, is “He aloha mauli hiwa, he aloha mauli ola.” Love from a cherished heart, a grace with the power to heal. Created by Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata. “We could all use a little extra aloha in our day. What better way to start than with aloha, it can heal,” said Paleka.

2021 Festival Ribbons are now available. Proceeds generated from sale of ribbons help to produce the events. Call or text 808-268-9285.

For the most up to date info visit festivalsofaloha.com.

A special thanks was extended to the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Hiro’s ‘Ohana Grille, Blue Ginger Lanai, Hana-Maui Resort, Jaydon Isobe, Chris Cabotage, Kealopiko, Molokaʻi Plumeria, Cody Pueo Pata, Anahaki Farms, Hāna Arts, ‘Ono Loa Lānaʻi Fine Foods, Heli Ducaroy Silva, Raymond Hiro, Simon Tajiri, Montage Kapalua, Koali Kine Snacks, and the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club .