Maui Business

Gas Update: Prices Decrease 1-Cent Per Gallon in Kahului during Past Week

June 17, 2021, 11:05 AM HST
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

While Hawaiʻi State gas prices increased by only a penny per gallon during the past week, there was one location dropping by a penny — in Kahului on Maui, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

Today’s statewide average price for regular unleaded gas is $3.98 a gallon, which is one cent higher than last Thursday, 12 cents higher than a month ago, and 78 cents higher than the average last year on the same date.

In Kahului on Maui, the average price is $3.95, which is down a penny compared to last week, 13 cents higher than last month, and 52 cents higher than on this date a year ago. The price of gas had been steadily rising in Kahului.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $3.91, which is up one penny from a week ago, 12 cents higher than last month, and 90 cents higher than the price on this date last year. 

The Hilo average gas price is $4.05, which is one cent higher than last week, 12 cents higher than last month, and 61 cents higher than on this date a year ago. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lihue’s average price for regular is $4.17, which is up one cent from last week, 13 cents higher than last month and 63 cents higher than a year ago today. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“While demand for gasoline continues to increase as travel increases, this week saw a bit of a price pause at the pump,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find AAA discounts, book a hotel and access AAA Roadside Assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/Mobile. 

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1Maui Film Industry Reels Up in 2021: John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Guy Fieri, HBO, Hallmark and More 2Speed Limit Reduced to 35 mph on Pi‘ilani Highway Between Uwapo and Līpoa 3Maui Police Seek Help Locating Missing Man 4No Public Aerial Fireworks Displays, No Firecracker Sales on Maui this July Fourth 5Paddlers Rescued from Capsized Outrigger Canoe in Maui Waters 6#HIGotVaccinated Announces First Winners