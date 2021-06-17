While Hawaiʻi State gas prices increased by only a penny per gallon during the past week, there was one location dropping by a penny — in Kahului on Maui, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

Today’s statewide average price for regular unleaded gas is $3.98 a gallon, which is one cent higher than last Thursday, 12 cents higher than a month ago, and 78 cents higher than the average last year on the same date.

In Kahului on Maui, the average price is $3.95, which is down a penny compared to last week, 13 cents higher than last month, and 52 cents higher than on this date a year ago. The price of gas had been steadily rising in Kahului.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $3.91, which is up one penny from a week ago, 12 cents higher than last month, and 90 cents higher than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.05, which is one cent higher than last week, 12 cents higher than last month, and 61 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Lihue’s average price for regular is $4.17, which is up one cent from last week, 13 cents higher than last month and 63 cents higher than a year ago today.

“While demand for gasoline continues to increase as travel increases, this week saw a bit of a price pause at the pump,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find AAA discounts, book a hotel and access AAA Roadside Assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/Mobile.