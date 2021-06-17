The Haʻikū Community Association will host a volunteer workday event at the Kalakupua Playground from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.

The playground is located at the Fourth Marine Division Memorial Park at 1775 Kokomo Road in Haʻikū. The playground will be closed during the project. All volunteers are welcome.

Volunteers interested in signing up to help are asked to contact Maile Davis at [email protected]

The Department of Parks and Recreation thanks members of the Haʻikū Community Association for all of their efforts.