Maui News

28 Inmates from Hilo Transferred to O‘ahu to Alleviate Overcrowding

June 18, 2021, 8:03 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center. PC: Department of Public Safety, Annual legislative report

The Department of Public Safety transferred 28 inmates from the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo on Hawaʻi Island to the Hālawa Correctional Facility and Women’s Community Correctional Center on Oʻahu, to help alleviate overcrowding at the Big Island jail.

This comes after a disturbance reported at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center earlier this month. There is also a COVID-19 outbreak at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center, where 205 inmates and 20 staff members had tested positive. The number of active cases has since dropped to 79 inmates and four staff. 

The HCCC inmates arrived on two charter flights Thursday afternoon and were transported to HCF and WCCC without incident.

Of the 28 who flew to Oʻahu, 18 are sentenced felons who were scheduled to be transferred to Hālawa, three sentenced felons went to WCCC, and seven are pre-trial felons who are being held temporarily at Hālawa. The seven will return to Hilo once the outbreak there has been mitigated. An additional six sentenced inmates were also transferred to Kulani Correctional Facility. 

“We have made no secret of the fact that our jails, especially HCCC, are overcrowded. The COVID-19 pandemic adds an extra burden to these facilities,” said Max Otani, PSD Director. “We have been looking at options to temporarily free up some space at the Big Island jail. PSD expedited an agreement with a private charter to fly inmates who were medically cleared of COVID to Oʻahu, so that HCCC now has a little more space to medically isolate, quarantine and cohort inmates.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This transport could not have been coordinated and executed this fast and efficiently without the collaboration of many departments and agencies. We want to thank Kulani Correctional Facility staff, HCCC health care and security staff as well as the Mainland Branch and Oʻahu Community Correctional Center staff who secured the air transports.  We also want to acknowledge the Hālawa staff and the Hawaiʻi Department of Health for helping us quickly accomplish this move,” said Tommy Johnson, Deputy Director for Corrections.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Director Otani continued, “PSD is in constant contact with the Judiciary and the Third Circuit courts. They have been very accommodating in assisting us in all details of this action, including the venue changes for remote hearings and arraignments.”

Only inmates who have been vaccinated, and/or tested negative prior to transport, and deemed medically cleared to travel, were considered. The facilities placed the newly admitted inmates in an intake quarantine, which is in line with PSD’s Pandemic Plan and based on DOH and CDC guidelines for correctional facilities.

The Department of Public Safety continues to encourage all staff and inmates to voluntarily receive the COVID vaccination. 

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Film Industry Reels Up in 2021: John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Guy Fieri, HBO, Hallmark and More 2Maui Police Seek Help Locating Missing Man 3Speed Limit Reduced to 35 mph on Pi‘ilani Highway Between Uwapo and Līpoa 4No Public Aerial Fireworks Displays, No Firecracker Sales on Maui this July Fourth 5Paddlers Rescued from Capsized Outrigger Canoe in Maui Waters 6#HIGotVaccinated Announces First Winners