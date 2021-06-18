Hawaiian Airlines First Class cabin of its Airbus A330 aircraft. PC: courtesy file photo Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines resumes its service to Tahiti on Aug. 7, 2021. The announcement comes following the launch of a pre-travel testing program between Hawaiʻi and French Polynesia that allows for quarantine-free travel within the two archipelagos.

Hawaiian will reinstate once-weekly nonstop flying between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Tahiti’s Fa’a’ā International Airport, utilizing its 278-seat Airbus A330 aircraft.



Hawaiian has served as the leading carrier for Hawaiʻi-Tahiti air travel since its inaugural service in June 1987. The airline suspended its PPT service flights in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The carrier’s resumption of flights is made possible by the new pre-travel testing program established by Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige and French Polynesia President Édouard Fritch — a result of low COVID-19 cases within the two destinations.



“We look forward to reconnecting our islands, but most importantly, reconnecting family members who have not seen each other for over a year,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. “We appreciate the tremendous work by the governments of French Polynesia and Hawaiʻi to open up travel between our regions.”



Both Hawaiʻi and French Polynesia will implement travel requirements for resident and visitor safety. Those traveling inbound from PPT to HNL must complete and upload a negative test result from the Institut Louis Malardé, a state-approved testing partner, to the state of Hawaiʻi’s Safe Travels program. Guests traveling outbound to PPT from HNL will need to provide proof of vaccination and have fulfilled the government of Tahiti’s COVID-19 entry requirements prior to travel. Those not compliant will be subject to a 10-day quarantine.



“Many of Hawaiʻi’s residents have family in Tahiti, and welcoming our guests from French Polynesia to Hawaiʻi is an important step in maintaining the close relationship between our two regions,” said Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige.



Hawaiian Airlines flight HA481 will depart HNL at 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 and arrive at PPT at 9:30 p.m. Flight HA482 will depart PPT at 11:30 p.m. the same evening and arrive into HNL at 5:15 a.m. the following day.



Hawaiian’s “Keeping you safe” enhanced cleaning includes frequent disinfecting of lobby areas, kiosks, and ticket counters, electrostatic aircraft cabin spraying, plexiglass barriers at staffed airport counters, and sanitizer wipe distribution to all guests. The carrier requires all guests to complete a health acknowledgement form during the check-in process indicating they are free of COVID-19 symptoms and will comply with the company’s updated mask policy for the entirety of their journey.



Now in its 92nd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai‘i’s biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers nonstop flights within the islands, between Hawai‘i and 16 US gateway cities, more than any other airline, as well as service connecting the islands with Japan, South Korea and Tahiti. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian has temporarily suspended service in Australia, New Zealand and American Samoa.