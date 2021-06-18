David D. Moore AIA, WATG President + Chief Executive Officer. PC: WATG.

WATG, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism design firms, announced the appointment of David D. Moore AIA, as President + Chief Executive Officer. Moore joined WATG in 1989 in the firm’s Honolulu office and is currently Chairman of the Board. Moore’s appointment was made in February. He succeeds Anthony Mallows, who has led the firm with distinction since 2017. Moore is the first CEO from WATG to be based in Asia Pacific, a region he pioneered for the firm in the 1990s.

Throughout the decades, WATG has designed and renovated numerous and notable projects throughout Hawaiʻi, adding to the archipelago’s modern landscape and skyline. These projects include the Bank of Hawaiʻi and Waikīkī Galleria Tower; Hawaiʻi Convention Center; Sheraton Waikīkī; Grand Hyatt Kauaʻi Resort and Spa; Four Seasons Maui Wailea; The Ritz Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach and Spa; and the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa.

During his early years with the firm, Moore worked with founder George “Pete” Wimberly and was instrumental in expanding the firm’s presence throughout Asia Pacific. As Managing Director of the Honolulu office, Moore led the opening of the Singapore office in 1997 and diversified the firm’s portfolio to include urban, lifestyle and boutique projects. Moore served on the board of the Hawaii State Art Museum and was a member of AIA’s Honolulu Chapter. From 2002-2007, Moore co-owned and operated Shanghai Tang with his late-wife Kristen.

Moore is currently National Council of Architectural Registration Boards certified in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. After residing in Honolulu from 1989-1996 and then again from 2001-2007, Moore relocated to Singapore in 2008 as Managing Director to further grow the firm’s business across Asia Pacific. He was appointed Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific + China in 2018 and opened the WATG Shanghai office in 2018. He has served on the Board of Directors since 2011, most recently as Chairman.

Commenting on his appointment, Moore said, “I am honored to assume the leadership role at WATG and to have had the privilege of working with Anthony for the last three years. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Anthony for his inspirational leadership. His contribution to WATG and Wimberly Interiors was exemplary, and he will be deeply missed.”

Anthony Mallows said, “My time with WATG and Wimberly Interiors was remarkable. I have been truly inspired by the dedication, creativity and passion of our talented designers around the world. David is a sterling successor. His dedication to our clients, our team and our partners is unparalleled. This year, while unexpected and challenging in so many ways, has given us all time to reflect on what is truly important in life. I look forward to spending time with my family, writing and working on select sustainable initiatives around the world. I look forward to supporting David’s transition over the next few months and wish him and the firm great success in the future.”

A graduate of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, Moore brings more than 30 years of design experience to his new post, including deep knowledge in an array of project types from large mixed-use and urban developments to beachside retreats and luxury boutique environments.

Moore continues to play an active role collaborating with clients and overseeing projects across southeast Asia and China.

Over the years he has designed more than 50 projects with WATG. Notable projects include the Four Seasons Tianjin, Conrad Maldives, Bellagio Shanghai, the Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott in Beijing, Shangri-La Boracay, Anantara Peace Haven, Ritz-Carlton and Conrad in Bali, Hilton Sanya Resort & Spa, First Hawaiian Bank in Guam, and Great Keppel Island in Australia. He has worked with the world’s most esteemed hospitality brands and plans to continue to foster those key relationships as President + CEO.

WATG was founded in 1945 and celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2020. The firm is one of the world’s leading design firms specializing in hospitality, entertainment + gaming, urban + mixed-use and high-end residential design. WATG’s interior design firm, Wimberly Interiors, launched in 2011, and is consistently ranked in the Top 20 by Interior Design Magazine in its Hospitality Giants survey. Throughout its history, WATG and Wimberly Interiors have designed over 400 built projects in 170 countries and territories around the world.