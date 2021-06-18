Maui News

Suspect at Kanahā Allegedly Points Firearm at Maui Enforcement Officer

June 18, 2021, 11:20 AM HST
Maui Now

Maui police are investigating an incident at Kanahā Beach Park in which a suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at an county parks enforcement officer Thursday evening.

The incident was reported at 7:20 p.m. as officers responded to the area regarding a disorderly conduct report.

Upon arrival, County Parks and Recreation Enforcement Officers informed police that while advising two males within a truck to vacate the premises, as they were within the park after closing hours, “one of the men pointed a firearm at one of the enforcement officers, threatening to use it.”

Police say the two males then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police conducted checks of the area but were unable to immediately locate the truck.

The investigation is still ongoing, and is currently classified as a first degree terroristic threatening incident.

