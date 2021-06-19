Road work notice. Orange traffic cones in the middle of the street.

The County of Maui, Department of Public Works, Highways Division has notified Haʻikū-Paʻuwela residents of a pavement preservation project on Mehana Road from Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

“There will be NO driveway access on Mehana Road within the work zone during these times,” said the County of Maui. The County asks that residents within work zones please park outside of the designated work zone.

DPW also asks for residents along Mehana Road from Manawai Place to the end of Mehana Road to shut off all roadside irrigation systems, reschedule any home appointments or maintenance that may need any direct vehicle access to affected homes.

For more information, details and a map of the project, access this link.