Maui News

Maui County Pool Phone Reservations End July 1

June 20, 2021, 8:03 AM HST
* Updated June 19, 11:07 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku is one of Maui County’s public pools. Beginning July 1, a phone reservation system for County pools will end. The system was put in place last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

Public use of all County of Maui pools will no longer require a phone reservation, beginning Thursday, July 1, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The current phone reservation system was put in place last year because of COVID-19 health and safety restrictions.

Pools will reopen for modified public use, to include all ages on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Pools will allow for walk-ins only, and there will be a maximum number of swimmers at any one time within the pools. Specific maximum swimmer numbers will be posted at each pool.

Children 12 years and younger need to be accompanied by an adult. Six feet physical distancing shall be observed by all pool patrons.

For questions, please contact Duke Sevilla, Pools Manager at [email protected] or 808-270-6135.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For General Parks and Recreation information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Bill to Amend Landlord-Tenant Code Signed into Law 2Amended Maui Emergency Rules: Expanded Outdoor Gatherings, Restaurant Hours 3Five Dads Honored with Grand Wailea Trip from Hilton and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network 453,000 Unemployed in Hawaiʻi, But State Chamber Dealing with Employee Shortages 5Maui Mayor Supports Renaming Airport Access Road in Honor of Elmer F. Cravalho 6Hawaiian Airlines to Resume Tahiti Service, Aug. 7