The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku is one of Maui County’s public pools. Beginning July 1, a phone reservation system for County pools will end. The system was put in place last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

Public use of all County of Maui pools will no longer require a phone reservation, beginning Thursday, July 1, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The current phone reservation system was put in place last year because of COVID-19 health and safety restrictions.

Pools will reopen for modified public use, to include all ages on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Pools will allow for walk-ins only, and there will be a maximum number of swimmers at any one time within the pools. Specific maximum swimmer numbers will be posted at each pool.

Children 12 years and younger need to be accompanied by an adult. Six feet physical distancing shall be observed by all pool patrons.

For questions, please contact Duke Sevilla, Pools Manager at [email protected] or 808-270-6135.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For General Parks and Recreation information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks