Hua Momona Farms is launching a non-profit to provide food to Maui’s needy and introduce Maui’s youth to modern agriculture. Photos Courtesy of Hua Momona Farms

Hua Momona Farms, located high atop Kapalua, has launched Hua Momona Foundation, a non-profit that will provide food to those in need on Maui and introduce Maui’s youth to modern agriculture techniques relating to the growing and production of food.

While the foundation is accepting charitable donations for these causes, the foundation also will be sponsoring a series of special events to help raise funds in support of their important mission.

The foundation, in collaboration with Chef Zach Laidlaw of Hua Momona Farms, will be offering a limited number of extraordinary farm-to-table dining experiences at sunset and under the stars at the new gathering spot, Hale lā Huna, at the farm.

For more information, please contact Tina at: [email protected]

Hua Momona Farms also has begun transitioning from their “pandemic operational model” of supplying subscription farm boxes each week. It will return to farmers’ markets for retail distribution.

Hua Momona Farms (HMF) will offer new varieties of vegetables starting at the weekly Farmers’ Market in Napili on one or more Saturdays and Wednesdays by August.

HMF no longer will offer new multi-delivery veggie box subscriptions; and single box deliveries will end July 29. Current multi-delivery veggie box subscribers expecting deliveries after July 29 will be updated on their options.

HMF still will offer a variety of products available for convenient home delivery such as nutrient rich premium micro greens, unique canned and private-label products. The farm will announce those in the normal weekly communication and list an expanding inventory on the farm website www.huamomonafarms.com

Hua Momona Farms had the pleasure of serving the community in so many ways during the

pandemic by pivoting to provide weekly vegetable box deliveries safely to customer doorsteps,

joining multiple large food drive events and providing weekly food supplies to those on the

front lines helping the homeless on Maui, its news release stated.