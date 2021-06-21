Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 6-8 6-8 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:06 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:10 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 11:20 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:10 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 01:49 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell producing surf above the advisory level will gradually subside through tomorrow. A couple more southern hemisphere swells will produce small surf along the south facing shores through the second half of the week. A new northwest swell will produce small surf along north and west facing shores through tomorrow with another small northwest swell expected Wednesday. Weak trade winds will maintain small surf along east facing shores through mid-week. Surf along east facing shores may increase a bit over the second half of the week as winds strengthen off California.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.