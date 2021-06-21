Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
6-8
6-8
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:06 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 07:10 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 11:20 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 06:10 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 01:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south swell producing surf above the advisory level will gradually subside through tomorrow. A couple more southern hemisphere swells will produce small surf along the south facing shores through the second half of the week. A new northwest swell will produce small surf along north and west facing shores through tomorrow with another small northwest swell expected Wednesday. Weak trade winds will maintain small surf along east facing shores through mid-week. Surf along east facing shores may increase a bit over the second half of the week as winds strengthen off California. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Comments
