Maui Surf Forecast for June 21, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south swell producing surf above the advisory level will gradually subside through tomorrow. A couple more southern hemisphere swells will produce small surf along the south facing shores through the second half of the week. A new northwest swell will produce small surf along north and west facing shores through tomorrow with another small northwest swell expected Wednesday. Weak trade winds will maintain small surf along east facing shores through mid-week. Surf along east facing shores may increase a bit over the second half of the week as winds strengthen off California.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com