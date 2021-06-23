Crime Statistics

Maui Police Say Officer was Assaulted During Attempted Arrest in Kahului

June 23, 2021, 5:47 PM HST
2 Comments
A Maui police officer suffered minor injuries on Wednesday while attempting to restrain a female suspect wanted on outstanding warrants.

The incident was reported at around 12:45 p.m. on June 23, in Kahului.

Police say two officers attempted to arrest the suspect while she was seated within a parked vehicle, but she allegedly resisted by “kicking, punching, and biting officers.”

Police say the suspect was eventually able to start the vehicle and put it into reverse “at a high rate of speed.” According to police reports, one officer was able to back away, but the second officer was trapped behind the open door while still engaged with the suspect until “she stopped abruptly and put the vehicle in drive.”

Police say the suspect pulled onto the roadway, “narrowly striking one of the officers while fleeing the scene.” She is now wanted for first degree assault on an officer.

During the attempted arrest of the female, police say a male arrived and allegedly attempted to prevent officers from arresting the female. The male has since been arrested, but police have not identified either individual.

Both officers declined medical attention.

