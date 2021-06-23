Image courtesy of UH News.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College announced that vaccinated members of the campus’ ʻohana are eligible to win free tuition for the fall semester or a MacBook Air.

According to UH News, Chancellor Lui Hokoana sent a campus-wide announcement on June 3, informing students about upcoming vaccination clinics run by the college’s nursing students and the incentives offered.

UH Maui College holds vaccination clinics at the Pāʻina (cafeteria) building from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays through mid-July. Students have the option to choose from the single-dose Johnson and Johnson or the two-dose Moderna vaccines; and walk-ins are available.

For vaccine information, call 808-984-3780

“Go get your shot and once you got it, go to the Maui College App, click on the VAX Kakou tile and download your card to enter to win free tuition for the fall semester or a MacBook Air,” Hokoana wrote. “If you already have your shot you can enter the drawing too.” UHMC students who cannot get the shot, are invited to email Hokoana for entry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

UH News reports the prize drawings will take place live on UH Maui College’s social media channels on June 30 and July 30.