Eight Bank of Hawaiʻi employees, including Sarah Hunt (pictured in her cap and gown and with her family), have earned college degrees through the bank’s College Assistance Program. Photos courtesy of Bank of Hawaiʻi.



In its first five years, Bank of Hawaiʻi’s College Assistance Program has paid for tuition to help eight employees earn their associate’s or bachelor’s degrees in Hawai’i and the West Pacific Region; and now 80 employees are enrolled in the program.

Bank of Hawai’i launched the College Assistance Program (CAP) in August 2016 with the mission of helping its

employees obtain their first college degree. To lessen the financial cost, the bank provides 100% upfront

tuition assistance, including textbooks and fees, prior to each term. The program includes “Focus on Finals

Day,” which gives each enrolled participant one paid day off during finals week to study for exams.

To date, three employees have earned their bachelor’s degrees in psychology, business administration or management, and five have earned their associate’s degrees in business administration or management.

“The success of the College Assistance Program lies with our employees, who wholeheartedly want to

provide a better future for themselves and their families,” said Peter Ho, Bank of Hawai’i Chairman,

President and CEO. “Managing the responsibilities of a career, family and obligations with continuing

education is no easy feat, and it is inspiring to see so many of our teammates continue their studies even

throughout the pandemic. I’m incredibly proud of their accomplishments.”

The program is open to employees who have been employed at the bank for at least six continuous months

and who have not yet earned a college degree. Employees can choose from one of four bachelor’s degree

programs (Business Administration, Criminology & Criminal Justice, Historical & Political Studies and

Psychology) offered by Chaminade University, or the Associates in Arts program from University of

Hawai‘i Community Colleges.

Majors do not have to be related to an employee’s role at the bank, and there is no commitment to stay with Bank of Hawai’i once they have earned their degrees.

“The CAP program provided hope for me,” said Sarah Hunt, People Service Center representative and Chaminade University class of 2020 graduate. “Priorities changed as I became a mother, wife and full-time employee that, after so many years of being away from school, it felt like I wasn’t ever going back. The CAP program helped put my goals in perspective and reminded me that my future is important and my goals are within reach.”

Matthew Hunter, Senior Vice President and Director of Learning Development at Bank of Hawai’i, added: “We recognize the cost of a college education can be a barrier for some. We are proud to support our teammates by alleviating that concern. It brings our entire bank ‘ohana joy to see the success these teammates experience, and the continued growth of the program shows they believe in themselves and the power of education.”