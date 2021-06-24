Maui Business

Kaiser To Reopen Two Medical Facilities and Expand Hours

June 24, 2021, 4:59 PM HST
* Updated June 24, 5:01 PM

The Kīhei Clinic plans to reopen after having been temporarily closed due to the pandemic. Photo Courtesy of Kaiser Permanente.

Kaiser Permanente is planning to reopen two clinics, including the Kīhei clinic, and expand hours at two others that were temporarily closed during the pandemic.

As the COVID-19 stabilizes in Hawaiʻi due to ongoing vaccination efforts, Kaiser Permanente will resume normal operations as several facilities.

Over the course of the next few months, the following clinics will reopen or update their operation hours:

  • Effective Tuesday, July 6, the Kailua Clinic will reopen for primary care, pharmacy and lab services (Monday through Friday).
  • Effective Monday, Aug. 2, the Kīhei Clinic will reopen for primary care, pharmacy and lab services on a part-time basis (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)
  • Effective Monday, Sept. 13, the Hawaiʻi Kai and Waimea Clinics will fully reopen five days a week.

All physicians and staff from the affected clinics have been working at other facilities over the last 14-months, so many will now return to their home clinics. No job losses are anticipated due to these changes.

“We are extremely grateful to our physicians, providers and staff for their dedication and flexibility during the last year,” said John Yang, MD president and medical director, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group. “For many of us, this has been the most challenging year of our health care careers. It is very gratifying to be getting back to some sense of normal and a pleasure to be welcoming back our members and patients to our smaller facilities.”

