Visitor Suffers Ankle Injury While Skydiving in East Maui

June 24, 2021, 1:58 PM HST
* Updated June 24, 3:18 PM
Hāna aerial file photo by Wendy Osher.

A 67-year-old California man suffered an ankle injury while on a skydiving jump in East Maui today.

The incident was reported at 10:07 a.m. on June 24, at the Hāna Airport.

Police say the man was on a tandem jump with a certified skydiving instructor and suffered the injury upon landing.

Fire officials say Engine 7 personnel arrived on scene to find the man conscious and alert after experiencing a “hard landing” via parachute.

In addition to Hāna patrol officers and firefighters, medics also responded. The man was treated on scene by medic personnel and transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

Police have classified the case as a miscellaneous accident.

