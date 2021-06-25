HPM Building Supply owner-employees pack meals at Hawaiʻi Food Basket and collect keiki mask donations on Maui as part of its 100 Acts of Service campaign to celebrate the company’s centennial anniversary. Photos Courtesy: HPM Building Supply

HPM Building Supply has reached the halfway mark of its pledge to complete 100 Acts of Service to mark its centennial anniversary through partnerships with non-profit and service-based organizations and with HPM owner-employees giving back to communities that have supported HPM.

“These 100 Acts of Service are our way of showing appreciation and giving back—especially as our communities continue to recover from the pandemic,” Jason Fujimoto, President & CEO said. “We look forward to strengthening connections through these service projects and continuing our commitment to a more resilient, sustainable Hawaiʻi.”

The 100 Acts of Service initiative is led by a group of 22 owner-employees who serve as Community Building Team Champions. They organized more than 50 projects, which owner-employees from across the state have completed. HPM’s goal is to complete 100 Acts by the end of the year.

Completed projects include collecting diaper donations for the Hawaiʻi Diaper Bank, volunteering at the Hawaiʻi Food Basket, organizing beach and park cleanups, and donating renovation supplies to organizations in need. Non-profit organizations interested in partnering with HPM on an Act of Service should contact Kylie Bergen at [email protected] or 808-356-5456.

Founded in 1921 as Hawaiʻi Planing Mill, HPM Building Supply is also marking its 100th anniversary with giveaways and other initiatives across its 14 locations on Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, and Maui.