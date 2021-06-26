Waiehu Municipal Golf Course. PC: Department of Parks and Recreation

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced the temporary closure next week of driveway access along the Waiehu Golf Course Driving Range leading to Waihe’e Beach Park.

Tree maintenance for privately owned property adjacent to the golf course will close the driveway access from June 29 to July 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public access to the Waiehu Municipal Golf Course will not be affected, but there will be no vehicle access to the driving range during the tree maintenance work. There also will be no vehicle access to Waihe’e Beach Park.

The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding and asks people to remain outside of the work area as a safety precaution.

For more information, contact Chris Kinzle, Park Maintenance Superintendent, at [email protected] or 808-270-7382.