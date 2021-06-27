Committee to Discuss Hāna Traffic Management and South Maui Wastewater
The Infrastructure and Transportation Committee will meet Monday at 9 a.m. to receive presentations on nature-based wastewater solutions for South Maui and challenges related to traffic management on the Road to Hāna.
Executive Director Paul Sturm of Ridge to Reefs and Owner John Astilla of Sunshine Vetiver Solutions will present a pilot program that provides and tests low cost viable options for wastewater reuse that minimizes impact on the environment and coral reefs, while complying with county regulations.
“With the return of tourism, there is an excess of R-1 wastewater, which is the highest standard of quality for reusing water,” said Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura, who chairs the committee. “Ridge to Reefs’ team has funding from National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to pilot several scaleable solutions using biological processes for wastewater reuse or treatment.”
These nature-based practices are low cost and low maintenance, sequester large amounts of CO2, use minimal energy and can be implemented as a quick solution, Sugimura said.
The meeting agenda also includes a presentation from Volunteer Coordinator Napua Hueu of Hāna Highway Regulation, an organization working to “enhance the safety and efficiency of the Road to Hāna.”
“Increased visitor traffic along with two major road work projects, parking problems and safety issues have sparked increased concern among residents,” Sugimura said. “I’ve invited community volunteers, the state Department of Transportation, Maui Police Department and county administration to share in discussion on potential steps we can take to address these issues collectively.”
Members of the public can view the meeting on Akaku Channel 53 or provide testimony via the video conference link or phone number listed on the meeting agenda at MauiCounty.us/agendas.
In addition to receiving testimony by phone or video conference, the committee will accept written testimony.