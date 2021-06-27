Mise Kimono Wins Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center’s Start with a Cart Contest. PC: courtesy

Mise Kimono, a locally owned and operated retailer was selected as the winner of the first-ever “Start with a Cart” event, hosted by the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

The small business uses fabric from Japan to craft modern fashion and accessories. It was chosen by over 800 mobile votes and a judging panel including representatives from Maui County Office of Economic Development, Maui Food Technology Center and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

“Winning a free cart means a whole lot,” said Shannon Loo, founder of Mise Kimono. “Our next step is to create a brick and mortar, and with the pandemic, the Start with a Cart program is an opportunity to be able to dive deep without having to think about the what-ifs.”

Judging was based on the vendor’s display and presentation, uniqueness of product and experience of their booth. In addition to winning free cart space for three months and $250 from Hawaiʻi USA Federal Credit Union, Mise Kimono will have access to business and marketing consultation from the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

Other small businesses that joined in the competition were: Molokaʻi Hot Bread Maui, Da Beehive Maui, ‘Īlio & Co., Violets Toy Box, Fam Clothing and Dippin’ Dots.

Molokaʻi Hot Bread was among the businesses competing in the “Start with a Cart” event. PC: courtesy

Pacific Retail Capital Partners Regional Marketing Director, Marina Satoafaiga said that as retail continues to evolve, PRCP is “committed to recreate a sense of discovery with programming and local leasing that introduces new products and concepts.”

“Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center continues to be a place for community, culture and commerce and is looking forward to welcoming new tenants, activating the Center with art and placemaking initiatives, and extending mall hours later this summer,” according to information released by the center.