One occupant was displaced when a cottage caught fire on Molokaiʻi, Friday night.

The incident was reported at 7:50 p.m. on June 25 on the 2700 block of Kamehameha V Highway.

When fire crews arrived on scene, the 10 foot by 12 foot cottage was fully engulfed.

All occupants were out prior to the arrival of fire personnel.

The cottage was destroyed in the fire. Damage to the structure is still being assessed, but loss of possessions within the cottage was estimated at $7,800. There was also slight damage reported to the exterior of an adjacent outbuilding.

The fire had also spread to some adjacent brush. It was brought under control at 8:10 p.m. and extinguished at 9:05 p.m.

Residents of the main home on the property were evacuated, but were allowed to return once the fire was brought under control. A portion of the highway was also closed for approximately 30 minutes to allow fire crews to operate safely.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but is not believed to be malicious.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 4, Tanker 4 (Kaunakakai), Engine 9 (Hoʻolehua), Engine 12 and a fire inspector from Pūkoʻo.