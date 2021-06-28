Workers with the nonprofit organization Teens on Call work on Monday morning to remove and dispose of rubbish from vehicles tagged for removal on Amala Place in Kahului. PC: County of Maui

The Maui Police Department and Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management’s Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division have joined forces to remove 41 abandoned vehicles from Amala Place roadsides near Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary and the County’s Wailuku-Kahului Wastewater Reclamation Facility in Kahului.

“The situation on Amala Place had become a public health and environmental concern,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “Removing abandoned vehicles and waste will make it safer for the community.”

Several derelict vehicles had accumulated in the area during the pandemic. Most vehicles tagged for removal had been filled with trash from the nearby homeless encampment. Maui County contracted with the nonprofit organization Teens on Call to remove and dispose of the rubbish so the vehicles could be towed away. According to TOC founder Brian McCafferty, two roll-off dumpsters had been filled by Monday afternoon. and work will continue. The County’s effort is directed at removing waste, debris and junk cars, not people living in the area.

“Maui County contracts outreach providers who make frequent visits to offer emergency services to homeless individuals in the area,” explained Lori Tsuhako, director of Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns, “Some are in the process of accepting services and moving into emergency shelter or housing while others have refused.”

The goal is to remove all remaining abandoned vehicles by Tuesday, June 29. The public is urged to remain alert while driving on Amala Place until the work has been completed.