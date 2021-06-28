PC: Maui Police Department

A Maui man was being held in lieu of $150,000 bail on multiple drug charges, after a search warrant was executed on a Waiehu home last week.

Officers from the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit executed warrants to search a Waiehu residence at around 10 p.m., June 24.

As a result of the search, police say they recovered: 1,946 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 119 grams of heroin, two vials of anabolic steroids, $17,045 in US currency, and paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of narcotics.

Clarence Hookano Jr., 46, of Waiehu, and a 23-year-old Kīhei woman, were placed under arrest for first degree promotion of a dangerous drug and promotion of a controlled substance near a park. Hookano Jr. was also placed under arrest for fourth degree promotion of a harmful drug.

Police say further investigation revealed the identity of the individual supplying the crystal methamphetamine to Hookano Jr. and the woman.

On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Crime Reduction officers executed a separate warrant to search a Wailuku residence. As a result of that search, 0.95 grams of crystal methamphetamine, $174,157 in US currency, and paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of narcotics were recovered.

A 47-year-old Wailuku man was placed under arrest for first degree promotion of a dangerous drug and criminal conspiracy.

Hookano Jr. was charged and was being held in lieu of cash-only bail at last report. The other two individuals were released pending investigation and will be charged at a later date, according to police.