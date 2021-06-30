Finance Factors, Kahului. PC: courtesy.

Finance Factors and its sister company Finance Insurance, opened a newly-renovated Kahului Branch and business office on June 28, 2021.

The new Finance Factors Kahului Center, located at 27 South Puʻunēnē Avenue serves the customers of Finance Factors’ previous Kahului Branch and Finance Insurance’s previous business office that were located nearby at 140 Hoʻohana Street.

“In these challenging times, we’re even more committed to providing exceptional customer experiences in all of our branches throughout Hawaiʻi,” said Rob Nelson, President of Finance Factors.

“We are thrilled to continue to serve our Maui community with this brand new location,” said Jodi Richardson, an Agent of Finance Insurance who has been an insurance agent in the Maui community for 21 years.

The new Kahului branch property was purchased in October 2016, and construction started in 2019. It was designed by Ushijima Architects, Inc. The original bank vault that was on the property was preserved and remains a feature of the Finance Factors branch design.