Maui News

Kapena Performs at Virtual Benefit Concert Benefitting Hale Makua Health Services

June 30, 2021, 12:12 PM HST
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Atlas Insurance Agency, Inc. hosted a virtual benefit concert featuring Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winning band Kapena on Friday, June 25 live from the historic Hawaiʻi Theatre. 

Hale Makua Health Services, a Maui-based nonprofit organization that provides personalized health services, was the beneficiary of the concert and received $10,000 from the Atlas Insurance Agency Foundation. 

Hawaiʻi Theater. PC: Atlas Insurance Agency, Inc.

“We are thrilled to continue our commitment to giving back with our fourth benefit concert,” said Atlas President Chason Ishii. “As we adapt to the changing times, the way we give back constantly evolves, but our dedication to the community remains the same. We are proud to support our friends at Hale Makua, and we are thankful for their community service and partnership. Watching legendary musicians performing live at an exclusive concert is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we’re grateful that we can help facilitate this experience in such a meaningful way.” 

Atlas representatives say the virtual concert series for employees, their families, and partners, provided a way for the Atlas ʻOhana to support local musicians while creating a safe activity for families to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.  

Atlas has been serving Hawaiʻi since 1929, providing a full range of insurance to protect business, home or auto and also offers Benefits Consulting, AOAO and Construction and Surety programs. In 2020, Atlas ranked #77 and is the only Hawaiʻi agency on the Insurance Journal Top 100 Independent P/C Agencies report.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1County Joins Police in Removing 41 Vehicles Abandoned Near Kanahā in Kahului, Maui 2Wish Granted: Nine-Year-Old Battling Kidney Disease Leaves Mark on Maui 3Maui Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Two Others Released Pending Investigation 4215,148 Tourists to Maui in May 2021 Spent More than 251,655 Visitors in May 2019 5Maui Police Looking for Vehicle Involved in Near-Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident 6Oprah Contributes to Women’s Fund of Hawai‘i, Which Has Supported 9 Grantees on Maui