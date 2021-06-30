Atlas Insurance Agency, Inc. hosted a virtual benefit concert featuring Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winning band Kapena on Friday, June 25 live from the historic Hawaiʻi Theatre.

Hale Makua Health Services, a Maui-based nonprofit organization that provides personalized health services, was the beneficiary of the concert and received $10,000 from the Atlas Insurance Agency Foundation.

Hawaiʻi Theater. PC: Atlas Insurance Agency, Inc.

“We are thrilled to continue our commitment to giving back with our fourth benefit concert,” said Atlas President Chason Ishii. “As we adapt to the changing times, the way we give back constantly evolves, but our dedication to the community remains the same. We are proud to support our friends at Hale Makua, and we are thankful for their community service and partnership. Watching legendary musicians performing live at an exclusive concert is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we’re grateful that we can help facilitate this experience in such a meaningful way.”

Atlas representatives say the virtual concert series for employees, their families, and partners, provided a way for the Atlas ʻOhana to support local musicians while creating a safe activity for families to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

Atlas has been serving Hawaiʻi since 1929, providing a full range of insurance to protect business, home or auto and also offers Benefits Consulting, AOAO and Construction and Surety programs. In 2020, Atlas ranked #77 and is the only Hawaiʻi agency on the Insurance Journal Top 100 Independent P/C Agencies report.