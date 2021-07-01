PC: Polynesian Adventure Tours

Visitors to Maui will be able to use a new shuttle service from Kahului Airport to West Maui and Wailea starting this weekend. It will be another ground transportation option for travelers to consider while visiting the Valley Isle and comes as Maui continues to experience a rental car shortage.

The new “Maui ALOHA Shuttle” is the result of collaborative interagency meetings convened by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau and Polynesian Adventure Tours.

This effort is a part of HTA’s Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan, published in March, and created by Maui County residents. Action F in the Maui section calls for HTA to develop and promote initiatives to improve the experience of transportation and ground travel.

One Polynesian Adventure Tours motor coach will leave Kahului Airport daily at 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. to drop off passengers in West Maui at Royal Lahaina Resort, Kāʻanapali Maui at the Eldorado by Outrigger, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa; Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club – Molokaʻi, Maui & Lānaʻi Tower; Kāʻanapali Aliʻi and The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali.

Another Polynesian Adventure Tours motor coach will leave Kahului Airport daily at 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m., and 3:15 p.m. to drop off passengers in South Maui at Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui; Residence Inn Wailea, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Grand Wailea Maui, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, and Fairmont Kea Lani.

The Maui ALOHA Shuttle service will start on Saturday, July 3, and run through July 17 as a pilot program subsidized by MVCB. It could be extended through the end of this summer. It will cost passengers to West Maui $50 one-way for adults, $35 for children 4-12 years old, and free for children 3 and under. It will cost passengers heading to Wailea $35 one-way for adults, $20 for children 4-12 years old, and free for children 3 and under.

Visitors who want to ride the shuttle can purchase their ticket at the airport counter located in the baggage claim. Once they purchase a ticket, they will be directed to the Group Arrival loading zone stall #4.

This shuttle service will provide a ride back to Kahului Airport. Visitors are encouraged to make arrangements for their return trip to the airport through their hotel concierge desk or online at www.polyad.com.

HTA encourages visitors to consider alternative ground transportation options instead of renting a car while on Maui. For a complete list of options, click here.