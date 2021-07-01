Maui News

Maui Police to Conduct Fourth of July Weekend Impaired Driving Enforcement

July 1, 2021, 9:37 AM HST
Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint. File photo: (11.22.19) PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving over the upcoming holiday weekend. The added enforcement begins Friday, July 2 and continues through the Fourth of July weekend.

Police say motorists can expect the department to take a “zero-tolerance approach” to impaired driving. “Our goal is to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” said Lieutenant William Hankins, Commander of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit offered the following tips to the public:

  • Plan a safe way home before you start celebrating.
  • Before drinking, designate a sober driver. If you wait until you are impaired, you are more likely to make a bad decision.
  • If you have been drinking, utilize UBER or LYFT, take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member.
  • If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Maui Police Department to report it.
  • If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a friend and take his or her keys. Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

