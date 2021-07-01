Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint. File photo: (11.22.19) PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving over the upcoming holiday weekend. The added enforcement begins Friday, July 2 and continues through the Fourth of July weekend.

Police say motorists can expect the department to take a “zero-tolerance approach” to impaired driving. “Our goal is to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” said Lieutenant William Hankins, Commander of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit offered the following tips to the public: