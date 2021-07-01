Maui News

West Maui’s Go Green Recycling Set for July 17 in Lahaina, Appointments Required

July 1, 2021, 10:24 AM HST
* Updated July 1, 10:26 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The next Mālama Maui Nui’s Go Green Recycling event will take place July 17 in Lahaina.

Mālama Maui Nui’s monthly Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents will take place in Lahaina on Saturday, July 17 from 9 am to noon at 1870 Honoapi’ilani Hwy (parking lot behind the Lahaina District Court). 

Due to COVID-19 best practices, appointments are required. To request an appointment, fill out an Appointment Request Form at www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen.

Go Green Recycling allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following bulky-items at no charge:

  • Air Conditioners
  • Batteries (lead acid only)
  • Bicycles
  • Washers and Dryers
  • Dishwashers
  • Microwaves
  • Refrigerators
  • Stoves
  • Tires (suggested $10 donation per tire)
  • Water Heaters
  • Scrap Metal
  • Electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors and associated cords only)

Go Green Recycling is an important service for residents of West Maui, hosted by the non-profit Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lāhaina Sunset, 5A Rent-A-Space and the County of Maui Division of Environmental Protection and Sustainability.

For more information regarding future Go Green Recycling events, location directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, please visit the Mālama Maui Nui website at www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen or sign up for their E-newsletter.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1215,148 Tourists to Maui in May 2021 Spent More than 251,655 Visitors in May 2019 2Short-Term Rental Home Caps Scheduled for Discussion in Committee 3Maui Fire Chief Says Last Day on the Job is “Bittersweet” 4Wish Granted: Nine-Year-Old Battling Kidney Disease Leaves Mark on Maui 5June 30, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 56 Cases; 1 Death 6UH: Hawaiʻi Hit Hard by Wild Pigs Threats