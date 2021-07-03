Two-time Emmy Award, New York Times best-selling author, six-time Grammy nominee Jim Gaffigan performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center as part of his “Fun Tour” Saturday, July 17. Photo Courtesy: MACC

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a return of popular comedian Jim Gaffigan as part of his “Fun Tour” Saturday, July 17 under the stars in the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

This marks Gaffigan’s first Maui appearance since his sold-out Castle Theater show in 2016. Tickets go on sale to MACC members first, Thursday, July 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets to the general public go on sale Tuesday, July 6 at 10 a.m. To take advantage of the advance purchase benefit, patrons can log on at MauiArts.org/membership to join or renew an expired membership.

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy-winning top touring performer and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

A top 10 comedian according to Forbes’ 2019 comedy list, Jim recently released his eighth stand-up special, “The Pale Tourist,” on Amazon which was nominated for a Grammy. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.

Up next, Gaffigan will be seen as the lead in the Sci-Fi dramedy, “Linoleum,” and will star as the role of Smee in Disney’s “Peter Pan and Wendy,” opposite Jude Law and Yara Shahidi. He can also be heard in Disney/Pixar’s highly anticipated film, “Luca,” opposite Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph which premiered on June 17.

On the silver screen, his many credits include “Three Kings,” “Super Troopers 1” and “Super Troopers 2,” and “Chappaquiddick.” Gaffigan’s biggest year to date was in 2019 with eight films released, three of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival including “Troop Zero” with Viola Davis and Alison Janney, “Them That Follow” and “Light From Light” — with many festival-goers and press calling Gaffigan the “King of Sundance.”

In addition to two seasons of the critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” which he wrote and produced with his wife Jeannie, and his widely popular stand-up comedy specials, Gaffigan has guest-starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from “Portlandia” and “Bob’s Burgers” to HBO cult hits “Flight of the Concords” and dramatic roles in “Law & Order.” Gaffigan has won two Emmy awards for his humorous commentaries on CBS Sunday Morning. In 2015, Gaffigan had the great honor of performing for Pope Francis and over 1 million festival attendees at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.

COVID-Related Requirements

The A&B Amphitheater lawn will be arranged in socially distanced seating groupings/pods containing either two or four seats. Patrons will need to purchase a full pod to ensure that those seated with you are members of the patron’s own ‘ohana. There are no single ticket purchases.

Temperature checks will be made at the gate and masks are required for all, except when eating or drinking, given the large group setting.

In consideration of touchless COVID precautions, tickets are only available online. Online purchases can be made at any time at MauiArts.org. Questions can be directed to the MACC Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by dialing 242-SHOW.

All food and beverage purchases will require payment by credit or debit card. There will be no cash transactions.

MACC President & CEO noted, “we continue to be creative to find SAFE ways to bring our patrons back to the MACC for live-in-person events while respecting all local health and safety guidelines. Our layout incorporates small seating groupings/pods that maintain patrons an appropriate social distance from every other seating pod. In addition to emphasizing safety, a bonus to this pod layout allows you to enjoy the show immediately surrounded by only the ‘ohana that the patron chooses. For the immediate future, this is how we could figure out a way to be together AND separate, all at the same time.”

Tickets are $45, $55, $65 plus applicable fees and go on sale to MACC members first, Thursday, July 1 at 10 a.m. Ticket limits will apply based on membership level. Tickets for the general public go on sale Tuesday, July 6 at 10 a.m. Prices increase day of the show. Tickets are available online only at MauiArts.org. Non-members may become members and receive advance ticket purchase benefits at MauiArts.org/membership or by calling the Box Office. The MACC Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Online sales are available anytime. Premium parking is available in the MACC lot and can be purchased in advance on the MACC’s website.

Saturday’s show is a BAMP Production.